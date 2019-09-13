LETTER: Running a pipeline through an aquifer is stupid

Why is it so difficult for people to recognize what a stupid idea it is to run an oil pipeline through an aquifer? This is not even a pro- or anti-pipeline issue. This is basic survival for people who depend on the Chilliwack aquifer for daily use.

Imagine what will happen if a pipeline leaks oil into the aquifer. We will be drinking bottled water in bulk from grocery stores and/or from plastic bottles. We will not have water for bathing. Farmers will be without water to irrigate fields and few local crops will be produced unless irrigated by a clean river. All farm animals will rely on catchment water or may be moved elsewhere.

The Vedder river is linked to the aquifer underground. Oil in the river will affect fish, birds, tourism and more. Your imagination can take you further but I only spell this out to emphasize that running a pipeline through a water source that thousands of individuals and businesses use daily is not a feasible idea.

We should be lobbying for the pipeline that presently exists to be removed and rerouted to ground that is not near a water source. We look to our local politicians to help us thrive and not cause avoidable hardship.

A. Zanda