LETTER – Rules of the road apply to bikes as well as vehicles

Dear editor,

The Letter in the May 2 Record (Please give cyclists respectful space on our roads) was good, motorists should treat cyclists with care.

In the same respect, cyclists should obey the ‘rules of the road.’

*They should stop at stop signs: few do.

*They should not J-ride in the middle of the block.

*They should not race down the sidewalk on the wrong side of the street, and cross in front of a vehicle about to leave the intersection, (very dangerous).

I see adults with their children doing all the wrong things. Either these parents do not know the ‘rules of the road,’ or they just tend to ignore them…

It’s time for some schooling. A certification course like the one boaters have to take.

There should also be a licensing system, so that riders can be identified, and most of all, pay for all the bike lanes and cost associated with the bikers.

Please consider what you risk for our community when you fail to ride your bicycle safely in traffic.

Ronald Venne,

Courtenay

