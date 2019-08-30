Letter: Road rules for cyclists to live by

Know the rules of the road when riding your bike

Riding your bike is good for you and very enjoyable too. Please consider others too.

Know the rules of the road. Please ride in the bike lanes. Please signal as best you can.

Do not ride on the sidewalk—that is for pedestrians.

Do not ride across crosswalks. Walk. You are considered a pedestrian when you enter this area.

Do not ride against the traffic flow. Ride single file as there is no room for two.

Stop at stop signs and lights. When in traffic make eye contact with drivers—see each other.

When you ride your bike, you are considered a “muscle-powered vehicle.”

Enjoy every ride in a safe manner.

Jorgen Hansen

Kelowna