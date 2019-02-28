LETTER: ‘Ridiculous complaints’ made about snow removal

In reference to the story, District takes heat for pace of snow removal, as the snow is an obstacle to walking on the trails on Mt. Doug, officials should also consider paving all the trails, levelling all the terrain and cutting down all the trees as they are obstacles to the view.

Obviously I jest. What a ridiculous complaint.

Gail Albrechtson

Saanich

