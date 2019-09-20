LETTER: Rest area needs improvements

Stewart Creek rest area, north of Salmo, is the worst in the Kootenays.

There has been no toilet paper on 50 per cent of my visits. There is no reason more rolls cannot be added. There is no antiseptic applied to control the stench of the urine-soaked floor area.

The floor has never been painted and the area is an insult to beautiful B.C.

The area needs more windows to admit more light and brighten it up. Thumbs down to the Ministry of Transportation and their road and bridge contractor for sloppy work.

R. Johnson

Nelson