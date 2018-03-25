LETTER: Resident urges others to let CVRD know feelings about water bottling

Dear editor,

As a local person concerned about our local water security, I ask that the CVRD deny a zoning change request and NOT allow the proposed water bottling business in the Comox Valley.

Water is a non-renewable common resource to be used wisely by all of us, not for a business to bottle and sell for profit. It does not matter that the business is “small;” for one, the amount of water to be taken (300,000 litres/month) is significant and second, this would be a terrible precedent to set for the future protection of our communal water supply.

Then there is the issue of plastic water bottles, which contribute to the problem of plastic pollution worldwide. Despite many recycling efforts, many bottles do not get recycled and slowly find their way to the oceans. Plastics in oceans are a pollution hazard for all biological life. When we use plastic water bottles, we are wasting a non-renewable fossil resource. In fact, over decades, much of Canada has developed well-regulated municipal systems to supply high quality water.

Water fountains and reusable containers can give people portable water if they want it.

Right now, the CVRD is reviewing this application and public input has an impact.

Please make your voices heard by emailing Alana Mullaly, manager of planning services for the CVRD, at amullaly@comoxvalleyrd.ca

Suzanne Schiller,

Comox