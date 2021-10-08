LETTER: Resident underwhelmed by wharf consultation

Last week I attended one of the consultation events at the seaside bandshell in Sidney.

There was a member of council and a senior administrator present and it was clear from their responses to my questions – and to those of several community members there – that they had already decided the wharf had to be removed and replaced by a floating ‘pier’ or done away with completely. Neither of Sidney’s town representatives were interested in hearing contrary points of view or suggestions. So much for ‘consultation!’

Adrian Kershaw

Sidney

Peninsula News Review