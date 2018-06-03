LETTER: Resident shares sentiments regarding recent growth in the Comox Valley

Dear editor,

I was pleased to see the letter from Dan Brogan, regarding the rate of recent growth in the Comox Valley (Is the Comox Valley growing too quickly? May 24 Record) as I share many of his concerns. Watching single-family dwellings and green spaces be replaced by complex after complex, while our traffic congestion increases and our water situation gets tighter, just seems to be mindless expansion without any real community future planning.

Our infrastructure was not built to host this ever-increasing population and development, and I see nothing in motion to address this seemingly out of control growth. For all those individuals stating their intentions to run as mayor in the next election, I will be watching for anyone who addresses this specific concern when it comes down to the mayoral race.

I want someone I can trust to look after the best interests of those of us who live here – more so than just those of us who will profit by all this development. While I agree with Mr. Brogan that this is more than just a local problem, the solution starts when this situation gets addressed… One step at a time, one community at a time. Let’s start it here and now.

Andrea Fuller

Courtenay

