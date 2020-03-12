LETTER – Resident saddened to hear of Comox Valley Waldorf School closing

Dear editor,

I am writing to tell you what a huge role the Comox Valley Waldorf School played in our lives for the six years we were part of the community. At the time we attended, the school was known as the Saltwater Waldorf School. I can remember the days leading up to the opening of the school in Courtenay in 2011 with great fondness. A friend asked me why I made the time to help open a new school in the Comox Valley and I stumbled over my words because at the time it was hard for me to explain.

Now I know that the feelings I had for the school had to do with a feeling known as “collective assembly” where I felt I was part of something much bigger than myself. I believe that we all strive for this one way or another because it helps us connect with each other and build community and family around ourselves. In these challenging times, counting on our communities is not only important but essential for our survival. Being part of the Saltwater School for me and my family was a choice to not only join in a way of learning but also a way of living.

I remember meeting with the school’s founders and learning about Waldorf curriculum. I remember loving the reverence that was placed on this type of education and how much each of the teachers wanted to create a school for children that honoured learning and play. I saw parents and community come together to turn a building into a work of art. It was not easy work and required a leap of faith I did not know I had at the time. These strangers fast turned to friends, and we slowly stitched a school together literally based on laughter, faith, sweat and tears. We all knew that building this school was important and was worth the effort.

To the Comox Valley Waldorf School, including teachers and staff, and most importantly families and students: the physical structures of the school are closing but the beauty of the school will never be over. Thank you to those who worked so hard to make it something to remember. When you close one door another always opens – good luck to everyone and peace to you in this emotional time.

Julie Mills and family,

Comox

