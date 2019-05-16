LETTER – Renter sends out warning about possible cost gauging

Dear editor,

I am writing to all renters in the Comox Valley about a practice that many landlords, managers and owners have taken, in regards to replacing lost house keys.

They are in violation of the Landlord Tenant Act of B.C.

According to Section 7 (1):

“A landlord may charge any of the following non-refundable fees (A) direct cost of replacing keys or other access devices.”

Direct is the operative word. This means the cost of the replacement of the key, nothing else, even service charges.

Many buildings are charging $50-$80 for a $20 replacement key. This practice must cease and desist as it is a breach of the Act. Regulation section 7. Direct cost.

Another issue to bring to the powers that be. Rentals that have become vacant often have $100 to $300 increase for the new tenant. This should be unlawful, especially now with the rental crunch.

Every person who falls victim to the “key” issue, or is unable to find affordable, reasonable rent because of greedy landlords, should let your voice be heard.

Enough is enough.

Kimberly Lundgrun,

Courtenay