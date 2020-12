Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo

This letter is addressed to Premier John Horgan, B.C. Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and the provincial government.

I am demanding that you step up and remove Semiahmoo Chief Harley Chappell from the Surrey Police Board immediately for his unethical photo taken with two Hells Angels.

You had the authority to appoint him. You also have the authority to remove him.

Linda Ypenburg, Surrey

