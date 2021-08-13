Letter: Remembering Shirley Berg

Remembering Shirley Berg

The Cowichan Valley recently lost a community champion. Shirley Lorene Berg lost her bravely fought battle recently with an aggressive cancer.

Shirley leaves behind grieving family, numerous friends and wonderful neighbours. Her loss will be felt by many people in the community including hundreds of Genoa Bay sailors from both Canada and the U.S. who Shirley welcomed to her beautiful and historic Genoa Bay home to view her magnificent garden and her museum-like residence filled with local artifacts, a collection of historical photos and unique artwork.

Shirley contributed greatly to Cowichan tourism, finding time for any visitor that ventured onto her property. No one left her home without seeing the incredible 41.5 foot Cooper-designed sailboat hull attached precariously to the ceiling in her great room. Shirley’s former Genoa Bay lumber property was also home to numerous well-fed birds including a variety of hummingbirds that she adored so much.

The hundreds of tourists that visited Shirley’s home over the years listened intently to her stories of local history, plants, flowers and wildlife. Her guest books were full of grateful visitors’ comments. She also was a keen supporter of the Cowichan Valley Capitals Hockey team, always purchasing season tickets.

This wonderful lady had compassion and a big heart for caring for others in medical need who convalesced in her home. I was fortunate enough to be one of them.

There are too many wonderful people to thank for assisting Shirley with the care that she needed in the final weeks of her life. Our friend Shirley Berg slipped away peacefully at home in front of her beloved hummingbirds and garden that she loved so much. She will be truly missed by many people which include Shirley’s numerous Mill Bay Baptist church friends and the Coastal Missions ships crew.

Allan Scott

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen