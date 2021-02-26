LETTER: Remembering Mom

Barbara MacKinnon reflects on memories of her mother

In the Feb. 12 edition of The Standard, the letter “The world would be better if more women were housewives” had a typo in the second paragraph.

The sentence should have read “And it wasn’t a reductive, sexist stereotype image.” “Wasn’t” was inadvertently typed as “was.” The Standard regrets the error.

In her letter dated Feb. 16, Barb MacKinnon included the following additional note:

“The reason I wrote to you was because I lost my dear Mom last August after a long battle with cancer. She spent a lot of time at her ironing board, taking in laundry to help pay bills with my Dad, who was a plumber.

The thought of a woman with an ironing board is bad just didn’t seem right.”

Hope Standard

