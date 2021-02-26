LETTER: Remembering Mom

In the Feb. 12 edition of The Standard, the letter “The world would be better if more women were housewives” had a typo in the second paragraph.

The sentence should have read “And it wasn’t a reductive, sexist stereotype image.” “Wasn’t” was inadvertently typed as “was.” The Standard regrets the error.

In her letter dated Feb. 16, Barb MacKinnon included the following additional note:

“The reason I wrote to you was because I lost my dear Mom last August after a long battle with cancer. She spent a lot of time at her ironing board, taking in laundry to help pay bills with my Dad, who was a plumber.

The thought of a woman with an ironing board is bad just didn’t seem right.”

Hope Standard