Letter: Remaining socially active keeps seniors healthy

Dear Editor,

I am amazed at the number of people in Golden that are not aware of a real gem in our community.

Abbeyfield House is an ideal residence for independent seniors.

As a retired public health nurse, I know one of the most important aspects of being healthy in the senior years is to remain socially active.

Seniors living alone tend to isolate themselves, which can lead to self neglect and poor eating habits.

Abbeyfield House offers a perfect solution: balanced nutritious meals served in a bright communal dining room, an open and bright living room, cozy and private bed sitting rooms, laundry facilities, and social activities.

There is a house coordinator who lives on site, ensuring the safety of the residents.

This is a perfect setting for seniors.

I personally think Abbeyfield House offers a warm, family-style home and a balance between privacy and companionship, security, and independance.

With an occasional available room, seniors should investigate the possibility of being a part of this small, friendly community.

Give them a call, or better yet, pay them a visit. I am sure you will be pleased.

Ann Younger, BSC, PHN

Golden, B.C.