LETTER: Religion doesn’t have a lock on morality, Langley resident writes

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Losing faith, Langley Advance Times, June 10]

Non-religious folks are capable of possessing strong morals and ethics equal to their religious neighbours.

Likewise, religious and non-religious alike are capable of immoral and illegal things.

We are expected to be law abiding, but at the end of the day, morality is an inside job.

Michelle Matich, Murrayville

