LETTER: Recorded call was revealing

Editor:

The SNC-Lavelin issue simply won’t go away. When it was reported that the Prime Minister and his head honcho Gerald Butts and the clerk of the privy council Michael Wernick (who announced his resignation March 18) had put inappropriate pressure on the then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help “save 9,000 jobs” at a Quebec-based company, based in Trudeau’s riding, Trudeau stated that the allegations were false.

Well, here we are, Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a phone conversation with Mr. Wernick and it has become abundantly clear that not only was the allegation not false, but Mr. Trudeau knew all along about this matter. Now he is claiming that neither Mr. Butts, his right hand man, nor Mr. Wernick ever mentioned anything to him about it, or any conversation they might have had with Ms. Wilson-Raybould. Does the Prime Minister really think Canadians are that gullible?

So one can rightly assume that Mr. Trudeau knew all along about what had occurred and yet accused his then-Attorney General of lying, yet it was he who made a false statement.

If, when this mess came to light, Mr. Trudeau had owned up to it and admitted that mistakes had been made and that he would learn from it and move on, we probably would not even be talking about this months later.

So if you are comfortable with a Prime Minister who seems to have a big problem with the truth and conflict of interest issues, then for you the choice is clear as to whom to vote for.

Barney Feenstra, Surrey