LETTER: Reckless decisions by provincial government

I like Premier John Horgan’s style. He doesn’t get all excited in his public discourse, and most of the things his government is doing seem to be aimed at benefiting the B.C. public.

Unfortunately, he has done two thing that I simply cannot overlook. The first is the decision to carry on with Site C. The consequences of flooding that valley are just far too negative to deserve any support from a thinking person in this province in 2019. It is clearly the wrong decision.

The second is his decision to develop the LNG industry. Natural gas is a comparatively clean fuel, which we should use for the benefit of our own people. In order to satisfy the LNG appetite we will have to frack the hell out of our province, causing significant earthquakes.

We don’t really know how serious these earthquakes will become, but once we have invested so many billions of dollars in the industry, it will be virtually impossible to curtail, like casinos, or open net fish farms. We should be a lot more cautious about this decision. Recklessly going forward to chase the money will be a decision we will eventually regret.

Rod Retzlaff

Glade