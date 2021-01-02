LETTER: Reality of COVID still not sinking in with some

It was back in late January or early February 2020 that COVID-19 raised its ugly head, and by the end of March we were wearing masks, lining up at stores, scrambling for hand sanitizer and generally adapting to a new world order laced with sickness and death.

Since that time we have seen some success flattening the curve only to give up well-won ground on COVID-19 but are now in the most deadly and uncontrolled phase of this pandemic which will make many more ill, leave many more with lifelong conditions with unknowable outcomes as they age and of course will see many more families grieve the loss of loved ones as they pass before we get on top of this disease.

The advent of the vaccines is indeed a wonderful thing that science has produced and now we have three approved vaccines around the world that can be trusted but this is far from over.

B.C. has a population of five million so if we assume 80 per cent will take the vaccine this means we will have to administer eight million doses in B.C.

If we assume 100,000 doses a week it will take 80 weeks or 1.54 years to get everyone done. That is mid-July 2022.

All that said, one would reasonably think therefore the people in Sidney and environs would have learned by now to wear masks, social distance, use sanitizer and avoid large crowds.

For the most part, I would say we have but there are those who are too consumed by their own needs and desires to pay attention so the spread will go on.

Recently while walking on Beacon between 5th and 4th I waited – in accordance with the signageposted at both ends of this passage – while a young lady exited from under the scaffolding over the sidewalk at the corner of 4th and Beacon.

As I entered a clear passage two women with their dogs crossed 4th chatting away, never checked for cars in the intersection and just carried on into the passage way oblivious to the signage and anyone coming their way. They, to me, illustrated the reason we have this outbreak. Selfish, inattentive behaviours with no thought to the impact potential of their actions.

I accosted these two who did reverse and wait. As I passed the comment was, “Sorry I forgot.” Nine months into this pandemic, “Sorry I forgot” doesn’t cut it.

At this point in time you should not have to be told to pay attention. You should not need to be reminded to social distance. You should not have to be told to put on your mask.

Every minute you are out and about in public is a time you need to be on full alert, be fully aware of your surroundings and keep your distance.

If you want to go for walk with your friends and take the dog, please do it on the side streets and not on the congested streets of downtown Sidney.

Alex Currie

North Saanich

