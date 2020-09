Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

I believe that somewhere between optimism and pessimism is a concept called realism.

I do not believe that everything will go right all the time (optimism). On the other hand I do not believe that everything will go wrong all the time (pessimism). To me the sane balance point is realism. My approach is that with a reasonable amount of caution and preparation we should be fine.

Sean Murray

Saanich

