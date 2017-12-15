Letter: Real issue with interchange is health, not commute times

Editor: I am compelled to reply to a recent letter by G. Lambert (the Times, Dec. 1) regarding the interchange being constructed a 216 Street north.

Saying many schools are on main roads does not justify creating a road to carry heavy traffic by two elementary schools.

It is 2017 and we now know the effects this type of development will create — heart and lung disease and cancer, to name a few, as well as shortened life spans.

AirCare has helped, however the projection is for 17,000 to 22,000 vehicles per day.

It is the sheer volume of vehicles that may include heavy trucks which is the problem, not the emissions of each single car.

Dr. Chris Carlsten is a world-renowned expert regarding health and traffic related air pollution.

It is his opinion that this project is a “real threat to human health.”

G. Lambert is simply making vague, unsupported statements.

Most importantly let’s focus on the real issue — which is not shaving five minutes off one’s commute. The real issue is creating development that also honours our health and the health of future generations.

Linda Nash,

Walnut Grove