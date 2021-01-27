Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)

LETTER – Reader voices his support for the closing of fish farms in the Discovery Islands area

Dear editor,

Please accept this letter as adamant support for the planned removal of fish farms in the Discovery Islands.

They are destructive, polluting, lethal to small salmonids, and are adding to the general erosion of the natural balance in the area.

To be clear, I am not against fish farms. I am against such industry in vulnerable and fishery-sensitive areas.

Put the fish farms where the migratory salmon routes are not.

Come on. Do the right thing. And stop accepting job losses as an excuse for environmental destruction.

The jobs will stay.

J. David Cox,

Surge Narrows

