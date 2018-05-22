LETTER – Reader unhappy with headline regarding cab assault

Dear editor,

It was with shock…. which turned to sadness that I viewed your recent headline about the cab driver who lost part of his finger to the bite of an irate and likely inebriated passenger (Fare feasts on cabbie’s finger, May 15 Record).

To make light of such an unfortunate and serious event is not the approach I would like my local paper to take.

It is a sad day when something as serious as losing part of a finger to a bite is turned into a (not so) funny headline.

Our children already have enough poor models of appropriate behaviour, I would hope our local paper can reinforce appropriate behaviour in the future, as you have done in the past.

Steven Faraher-Amidon

Comox