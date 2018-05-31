LETTER: Reader surprised to find himself in agreement with Fletcher

Dear editor,

What a surprise to find that I actually agree with something Tom Fletcher writes. Fletcher, a perennial climate-change denier and minimalist, now concerns himself with the fact that government’s emission-reduction targets are nowhere near to being met (Province sets new climate targets to miss, May 17 Record).

Vastly improved follow-through on targets is absolutely necessary for the world to avoid the worst of greenhouse warming. It’s way past time to get serious about addressing the problem, and the longer it’s side-stepped, denied and minimalized, the worse the effects will be for us and for generations to come. Ignoring it is just not a viable option.

Tom Pater,

Courtenay