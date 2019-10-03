LETTER – Reader suggests it’s time Black Press move on from Tom Fletcher

Dear editor,

Tom Fletcher’s latest column (School officials join fact-challenged climate strike, Sept. 24), which conflated the “post-fact” world with concern for climate change, put me over the edge. Many readers have complained, so why is he still here? Does Black Press enjoy the reader reaction to his toxic, misleading rants?

One of the principal reasons society has not come together to deal with the challenge posed by climate change is the doubt that has been sown by commentators such as Mr. Fletcher.

The fact that your paper also gives space to a column by David Suzuki does not compensate for the muddying of the waters of scientific consensus that these “alternate” viewpoints create.

And climate change denialism is only one facet of his take on the world. Fletcher’s angry and mean-spirited bombast takes up precious space in our community newspaper, space that could be used for ideas that are more helpful and more reflective of reality.

If he needs a job, please assign him a task that does not include editorializing. I’ve noticed that he knows how to report on facts outside of his editorial column.

John Gower,

Courtenay