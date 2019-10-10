LETTER – Reader sees benefit of exposure to different viewpoints

Dear editor,

It is with some amusement and head shaking that I read once again calls for Tom Fletcher’s column to be removed from the paper because of what the letter writers consider egregious comments.

Now, I am not saying that I agree with Tom Fletcher or David Suzuki. That is not the point. The point is that we should all be exposed to differing viewpoints about important subjects.

If nothing else, they can be talking points at coffee and hopefully increase intelligent discussion.

It is not necessary nor healthy that our newspaper carry only one-sided opinion pieces. These are opinion pieces as the Viewpoints headline on that page makes clear.

Everyone is indeed entitled to their own opinion but who knows, we might all learn something if we carefully read and consider what the other has to say.

Maureen Morey,

Courtenay