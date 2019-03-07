LETTER – Reader likens letters of ‘climate denialism’ to racist posts; suggests censorship

Dear editor,

Keep a tally of climate denier letters, but don’t print them!

I am disappointed that our local newspaper provides room for the noxious fumes of climate denialism.

Like gravity or a spherical earth, climate change through human agency is scientifically proven.

And just as you do not allow racist or gender discriminatory twaddle to be printed, please no more anti-science. If the Pentagon and their top advisors see climate change imperilling national security, your readers should know that climate change is not greenwash.

Community efforts to provide a better future for all has taken a great leap forward when there are no more climate change denialist claptrap letters to the editor: education has won and that is the first step towards securing our future.

Willem Semmelink,

Courtenay