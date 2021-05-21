LETTER: Reader distrusts public health officials

'I also object to a medical community that muzzles its members and distrust its dictates'

I am writing in response to Georgia Kirkpatrick’s well-intentioned letter in the April 23, 2021 Progress.

She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated (against COVID-19 presumably) and said she intends to despite her own concerns. She says we should dismiss our own concerns and do the same “to benefit all of us.”

As a mother of four young children in particular, I object. I am especially concerned over Ms. Kirkpatrick’s trust in public health guidelines (often well-intentioned) because the medical community is not being given freedom to openly discuss and debate COVID response and guidelines. Medical professionals face loss of hospital privileges and other sanctions for giving an honest, professional opinion that criticizes the heavy-handed public health official norms.

Although largely pro-vaccination in general, I (and my family) object to the COVID vaccines (along with a few others on the childhood schedule) for moral and medical reasons.

I also object to a medical community that muzzles its members and distrust its dictates.

I fear a society that tries to cancel such opinions.

Sarah Bjorgaard

