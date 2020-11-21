LETTER: Reader critical of current COVID policies

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Sadly, I now know three people (friends’ relatives and my relative) who have died of alcohol or drug overdoses since the COVID-19 lockdowns began last spring.

The infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists who authored The Great Barrington Declaration have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies.

These are scientists from around the world, from both the left and right, who have devoted their careers to protecting people.

They assert that current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short- and long-term public health.

The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings, and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden.

They affirm that keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.

We have seen it in our own community of Langley.

They say the most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.

Julie Lornie, Langley

