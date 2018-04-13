Letter: RDOS meeting failure

I am writing to let people know about how the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen meeting on April 6 went.

This was the third reading for changing/amending a bylaw in a group of electoral areas for the purpose of letting a medical grow facility build in the Okanagan Falls area.

For the majority of those present that reside in these areas this was the first time we heard about a medical grow operation and an RDOS meeting. Most heard by word of mouth and not from the RDOS. This also was stated by most that approached the podium to speak.

Now going back and checking papers (Penticton Western News) I did find notices printed by the RDOS. These were written in such a manner that I am sure most of us just passed over because the intent was not highlighted to bring its attention/purpose up front. It was/is full of technical literature that, for most like me, my eyes glazed over and I passed it by.

Now my point here is that if the RDOS or any other governing agency wishes to pass information to the public make it easily readable, not hidden inside a bunch of verbal nonsense.

Len Luke

Okanagan Falls