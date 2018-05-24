LETTER: RDN should present clear, consistent message

I am a member of the Nile Creek Enhancement Society (NCES) and also a volunteer with the Community Water Monitoring Network (CWMN) which samples creek water, testing for a number of criteria, establishing baseline data and then monitoring the ongoing health of the creeks.

The long-term objective is to use multiple years of data to determine which watersheds require more detailed monitoring and/or improved watershed management. Data is collected for 62 sites in 22 watersheds across the RDN. The sampling is done by stewardship groups passionate about healthy and often fish-bearing creeks.

On Wednesday morning, May 16, I attended a meeting where CWMN volunteers were presented with the results of last season’s data and we somewhat celebrated our collective accomplishments.

On Wednesday evening of that same day, I attended another meeting also put on by the RDN. This one was the proposed rezoning of a Bowser property to allow for a sewage treatment plant that would pump treated effluent directly into the Salish Sea between an oyster farm and the estuary of the Nile Creek. I felt like I’d entered the Twilight Zone – protect the creeks and pollute the estuary as it suits your needs?

To be clear, I am not against progress or development or sewers. This is 2018 and there are land-based sewage disposal alternatives available although they are probably not as cheap or easy as using the Salish Sea as a toilet. Bowser and Qualicum Bay are wonderful communities of people who love and respect the natural beauty of the area. We will fight to protect our piece of heaven.

The RDN should take this opportunity to voluntarily do the right thing and present a clear and consistent environmental message.

Beverley Allen

Qualicum Bay