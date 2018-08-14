LETTER: RCMP ‘save’ little one’s lemonade stand

I just wanted to send a huge thank you to the RCMP for saving my little one's lemonade stand.

My daughter who is raising money for the BC Children’s Hospital and donating her hair to Wigs For Kids set up a lemonade stand on our busy little street one hot Sunday afternoon.

After two hours, and not one person stopping, she packed for the day and went inside to get out of the heat, when out of the mirage the generous Const. Jordan arrived.

His donation and time with our kids washed the upset off their faces and made it a great day. Cheers to the RCMP.

If you want this to be a welcoming community spend some time with people, engage, wave and be present and show some compassion. Kids learn what they see.

Andrew Walker

Parksville