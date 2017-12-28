LETTER: RCMP made the right call

I agree with the RCMP response when they told the Mission merchant to let the alleged fraudsters go

With regard to the 911 call fiasco of a downtown Mission merchant, I would also wish to congratulate Insp. Annette Fellner of the Mission RCMP for explaining in detail what were the extenuating circumstances of the “perfect storm.”

There are only so many police on duty and they must prioritize. Safety and severity of a crime in progress is the criteria for response time.

Letter writer Terry Mortimer has some valid criticisms, especially the one about the telephone attached to the wall at the Mission RCMP station for use after hours. It connects you to an operator from Chilliwack or Surrey who knows nothing about Mission.

Been there, done that.

All that said, I have to agree with the RCMP response when they told the Mission merchant to let the alleged fraudsters leave as it is against the law to keep them caged in your store.

The store owner could have been charged with “unlawful confinement,” or worse, been assaulted by the alleged suspects after being told by police to release them. Hand over the video and any other information at your disposal to the police. They will follow up at a less busy time.

It is smarter and safer – your life is worth more. Let the police do the enforcement. They have the training and the guns.

Jerry Fairbanks

Mission