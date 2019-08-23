Letter: Rational reasoning in the U.S.

The whole world is watching and wonders if something is lacking in the U.S.

(Documentary filmmaker) Michael Moore probably does not garner a lot of favourable admiration in his own country for his line of rational reasoning, but his quotes have a certain truth to them.

For example, the title of the “dumbest country on Earth” fits when you have the insane trajectory of gun violence in a country that in most endeavours is progressive. The whole world is watching and wonders if something is lacking in the United States of America.

It seems to “go out of its way to remain ignorant and stupid” when it comes to the simplest of solutions in curbing the uninterrupted mass shootings.

Of course the Idiot-in Chief (U.S. President Donald Trump) isn’t helping the situation either.

Paul Crossley

Penticton