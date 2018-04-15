Letter: Random act of kindness paid forward

Thank you to the two young men who anonymously gave me $50 at Thrifty Foods Colwood by asking a cashier to give me the money.

Thank you to the two young men who anonymously gave me $50 at Thrifty Foods Colwood by asking a cashier to give me the money.

It was in the evening of March 29 and while I was paying for my groceries I was thinking of friends who are unwell.

I have a friend who was diagnosed with ALS 20 years ago and with the loving assistance of his wife lived in his own home for 17 years living a very active social life.

Three years ago the caregiving affected her health and he was placed in Luther Court where he has received wonderful care and companionship.

His wife sold their home and van and she was able to find an apartment to rent in Langford.

At least five times a week she drives over to Luther Court near Shelbourne Street to support her husband.

When I received the $50 my thoughts went to this couple and how a fianncial gift would be a blessing to them.

We attended a Good Friday service with them at Luther Court followed by lunch at Tim Hortons with the sun shining and together we experienced a blessed day and thanked the two men who so generously brightened the lives of two people who deserved their gift.

Margaret Haskell

Metchosin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter