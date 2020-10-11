LETTER: Rail venture holds only nostalgia value

I spent my career in transportation, working in all four modes. I worked for VIA Rail Canada for 12 years, working in on-board services, human resources and loss control management.

Though I thoroughly enjoyed my time at VIA, I have seen no honest economic impact study or business plan that would support the necessary funds to invest in reconstruction, recertification and implementation of a passenger or freight rail business on Vancouver Island.

The simple issue of level crossings between Parksville and Comox are enough of a nightmare.

If some private entity wishes to take on the investment and pursue the issue, fine, but public funds should not be directed to a venture that really only holds nostalgia value for many… including me.

David Hunter

Parksville

