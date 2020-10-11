LETTER: Rail discussion has gone on for far too long

Letter sent to Island Rail:

Couldn’t find your survey so we are submitting our view on the proposed re-building of the Island rail corridor.

We would probably use the train about once or twice a year at most. We are in our seventies.

We would both use a walking/cycling trail at least two to three times per week. This discussion has been going on for way too long. We are all fed up waiting for a decision to be made. Why not put out a proper survey for people who live on the Island to find out how many people would actually use the train or not, and how many would use a walking/cycling trail regularly?

Being realistic, people love their cars and the convenience they provide. This you do not get from a train. The idea is romantic but not realistic. Elderly people who do not drive would possibly use the train occasionally but not on a daily basis. Occasional use would not provide sufficient revenue to keep the train running. Tourism only lasts for a few months and cannot be relied upon.

We are all trying to keep healthy and walking/cycling is the way to do that, not sitting in a train.

Bob and Norma Pain

Parksville

