LETTER: Rail corridor no longer useful

In response to the letter to the editor from Jim Sturgill Jr. My dad, who had a career at the Ontario Northland Railway in North Bay, Ont., got me a job there while on summer vacation.

I was with the section gang, we repaired the tracks in the switching yard and to the edge of the city limits. They used the worn-out pieces of track from the main line in the yard, where they put the train cars together.

From what I can see of the defunct E&N corridor, the only thing that is still useful is the land. Every trestle and bridge is worn out and not safe to carry any large weight. There is also the fact that most of it runs through industrial areas of the towns and cities, and not the downtown core where people want to go.

Chloe Seguin

Saanich

Goldstream News Gazette