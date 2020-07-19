LETTER: Racial slurs are not jokes, let’s be clear

Dear Editor,
[Re: Cotton comment generates outrage, July 9, Langley Advance Times]
Since there’s only hate and no humour in a racial slur, can we please get past labelling them as jokes?
Larri Woodrow, Langley
