LETTER: Questions for MP Rob Morrison on climate change

The sixth assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published in August 2021 concluded that climate change is already affecting every inhabited region across the globe, with human influence contributing to many observed changes in weather and climate extremes. Many of the changes are unprecedented and some will be irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.

According to independent scientific analysis, the pledges and targets that governments have made to date are quite inadequate. Furthermore, Canada has missed every emissions reduction target it has set to date. The climate crisis requires strong leadership.

My questions to you:

Will you commit to Canada’s fair share of the global climate effort by reducing domestic emissions by at least 60 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and implement five-year interval carbon budgets to help ensure Canada never misses another target?

Will you commit to ending the expansion of fossil fuel production in Canada and reject all new and proposed fossil fuel projects currently going through the federal evaluation system?

Will you commit to ending all subsidies, public finance and other fiscal support to the oil and gas sector by 2022?

I would be happy to have your answers to these questions concerning our global climate crisis.

Please indicate what else you will do in Parliament to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius to avoid catastrophic impacts from climate change.

Sandra Hartline

Nelson

Nelson Star