LETTER: Questions about faith

The Editor,
Some questions:
Once again we hear that health authorities have conferred with a number of religious leaders. Which religious leaders were consulted? What is accomplished by this, when the rest of us are not privy to details of the discussions?
What is the opinion of these faith leaders and the health authorities about the proposed charges against certain churches? What might be the result of charges, as opposed to just fining organizers and ticketing attendees?
Is anything to be gained by making them into martyrs?
Donna Farley, Surrey