LETTER: Questions about faith

Reader asks what might be the result of charges, instead of fines

A church member prays during a Good Friday service at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Editor,

Some questions:

Once again we hear that health authorities have conferred with a number of religious leaders. Which religious leaders were consulted? What is accomplished by this, when the rest of us are not privy to details of the discussions?

What is the opinion of these faith leaders and the health authorities about the proposed charges against certain churches? What might be the result of charges, as opposed to just fining organizers and ticketing attendees?

Is anything to be gained by making them into martyrs?

Donna Farley, Surrey

Surrey Now Leader