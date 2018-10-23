Letter: Questioning the motives of Wilkinson’s message

Re: “BC Liberal leader discussed proportional representation in Okanagan.”

To hear him and his ilk go on, you’d think to offer Proportional Representation to British Columbians was something the Greens and NDP cooked up after they formed the government and suddenly sprung on us, giving us no time to ponder it.

On the contrary, in BC we’ve been pondering it since at least 2004, and more recently since almost a year ago. In fact, since our First Past the Post system has failed for a long long time, the Canadian public’s demand for Pro Rep has been going on since 1921 when the Federal Special Committee on Proportional Representation recommended STV. Many others have recommended various forms of Pro Rep, including the ’79, ’85, and ’91 Royal Commissions, and the 2004 Law Commission of Canada.

In 2004, the BC Liberal government of the time instituted the Citizens Assembly. Says participant Shoni Field: “I was one of the randomly chosen citizens on the BC Citizens’ Assembly on Electoral Reform who spent 2004 consulting with British Columbians and learning about voting systems. We voted 146 to 7 to recommend a proportional voting system.”

Among the alternatives they came up with, were Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) and Single Transferable Vote (STV). Told to come up with just one, they opted for STV. Those referenda failed to reach the unnaturally-high threshold the government insisted on and failed mostly because the rural regions would be unmanageably geographically large.

Then in 2017, after both the BC Green Party and NDP’s election campaigns called for Proportional Rep, more BC citizens voted for them than voted BC Liberal. Keeping their campaign promise, Attorney General David Eby started by establishing the “How We Vote” citizen engagement process, from November 2017 to February 2018, yielding over 88,000 responses plus very many detailed submissions — the biggest response to public consultation BC has ever had. In May of this year, the A.G. released the findings, whose recommendations were adopted by the BC Legislature.

Like many British Columbian citizens who’ve been volunteering for at least a year to promote the evolution of our archaic electoral system, I’ll be voting for Proportional Representation in Question 1 of the referendum ballot That’s because I’m sick and tired of governments consisting of parties who spend most of their energy on putting down the other side, and making policies designed to appeal to the narrow interests that could swing essential ridings to vote for them next time around, in the hopes that they will be the winner of the next so-called ‘majority’ government that more than half of the Province’s voters didn’t vote for.

I want governments comprised of a true reflection of voters’ values and needs so that they can get on with dealing with the issues we all care about, be that the rural economies that the whole province depends on, or housing or healthcare or student debt or environmental sustainability and climate action and food security. The results, as in the vast majority of the developed world, will be forward-looking and long-lasting.

Unfortunately for Mr Wilkinson and his MLAs — whose jobs depend on BC Conservatives voting BC Liberal in order to keep the Red Menace at bay — like their leadership candidate Dianne Watts candidly stated, the BC Liberals might never be the majority government again if our votes produce proportional results. Isn’t that what’s really worrying them?

Antoinette Halberstadt