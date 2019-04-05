Letter: Questioning Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership style

“Leadership: is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.” –Dwight D. Eisenhower

A good statement, nothing wrong with it. However, Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership style is very questionable. He has used various tactics, including misinformation (otherwise known as lies) to the electorate in order to get his own way with regard to having SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial.

He campaigned on a promise of government accountability and transparency. This promise, along with so many others (think election reform, think housing and clean water for First Nations reserves) has been left to rot while he gets others to do his dirty work regarding SNC-Lavalin. His leadership style, of my way or the highway, has resulted in four resignations—two cabinet ministers, his chief of staff, the Clerk of the Privy Council and the chief of the civil service.

On Wednesday, this week, he will avoid leadership and allow the Liberal caucus to decide whether two former cabinet ministers should remain in caucus, and by extension, run as Liberal candidates in the fall election. That’s his story. My theory? He has let it be known to the Liberal caucus of the outcome of the caucus discussion that he expects, the decision will not be a surprise to him.

His leadership style is one of obfuscation, procrastination, deceit, dishonesty, divide and conquer. It makes great coffee shop chatter. It does not make good government.

Jim Calvert

Penticton