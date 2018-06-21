LETTER: Qualicum Beach roundabout is unnecessary

I agree with the QB Residents' Association that a traffic circle (roundabout) at the Qualicum Beach waterfront would be a big mistake. Not only would a roundabout increase the risk of accidents, it would be costly and is completely unnecessary. What are staff and council thinking?

All that is needed to ensure pedestrian and vehicular safety is a three-way stop sign added to the crosswalk light.

Not only would this simple, low-tech solution provide protection for pedestrians, it would increase vehicle safety by slowing traffic on the Old Island Highway (Hwy 19A) where traffic now plows through unimpeded, often at speeds exceeding the posted legal limit.

Apparently, town staff and council believe that a roundabout will have environmental benefits. Nonsense. I can think of dozens of things that could be done with $1.4 million that would actually benefit the waterfront environment, and a roundabout doesn’t even qualify for the list.

I’m all for enhancing our community assets in order to produce a more vibrant economy and livable community, but I expect staff and council to exert a little more common sense in using public money. Please give some thought to protecting and enhancing Qualicum Beach’s greatest natural asset and tourist draw, our waterfront, with more esthetically pleasing, environmentally sound, and cost-effective projects. This ill-conceived roundabout idea is none of these things.

Joan Sampson

Qualicum Beach

