Perhaps 2018 will bring answers to a couple of puzzling questions.

If gas pump prices can increase by three or five cents per litre in a single step, how come price decreases go down by only one cent at a time?

Bananas come from some thousands of miles away and sell for around 69 cents a pound, yet apples grown right here cost up to $2 a pound.

Just asking.

John McLeod

Penticton