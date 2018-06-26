LETTER: Public hearing article misses several points

The article in the June 21 paper is incomplete with respect to several points:* Seating was not one side for the NO and one side for the YES.

The article in the June 21 paper is incomplete with respect to several points:• Seating was not one side for the NO and one side for the YES.

• There was a presentation reported a bucket of needles, it was not mentioned that they were found by the caretaker of the property whose owner resides most of the year in West Vancouver.

• The newspaper article suggest that there were more NO residents voicing their opinion than YES residents. What was not mentioned in the newspaper was the presentation on behalf of 7 churches and their congregations and the Manna Society.

• The article mentioned that a homeowner feared she could not start a daycare in the area, but she also mentioned she had already sold her house. The paper did not give that bit of information.

• The young parents who mentioned their house had been broken into 6 times were very credible. That is a very worrisome situation.

• Many speakers gave their address as being on Corfield, an example of not in my backyard?

• Some NO speakers suggested that YES speakers take the drug users into their own homes, that current Council members who aren’t up for election should not be involved in this decision. Unhelpful and somewhat mean-spirited comments.

• A number of citizens prefer we look after tourists, not after our own neediest residents.

• It was mentioned that the time and the location were wrong. No one proposed a better time and location. (The year 2099 on the moon?)

• It makes me cry.

Maria Jonkman

Parksville