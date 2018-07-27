Letter: Public art costs to average taxpayer is minimal

Re: Arts spending costs district in infrastructure (Letters, OakBayNews.com)

Mr. Filan is right to be concerned about the deteriorated state of our infrastructure, but it’s more accurate to say public art is at risk from under-spending on infrastructure than it is to say infrastructure is at risk from over-spending on art.

To infer that we must choose between infrastructure and art is a false dichotomy. The public art program is managed primarily through volunteers, is funded largely through the generosity of local businesses and residents, and brings substantial community benefit. The cost to taxpayers is minimal. I believe the arts and culture initiatives deserve our support, as should most cost-effective volunteer-supported programs that contribute to our community vibrancy, liveability and attractiveness.

However it is accurate to say that all “quality of life” programs such as public art are at risk from delayed infrastructure investment. The consequence of the current underfunding of planned road and pipe replacement is the escalation of break-fix costs, resulting in millions of dollars of unnecessary added expenses. These are costs that dwarf public art funding, costs that are accumulating rapidly, and costs which must be borne by taxpayers.

Left unaddressed, the current approach will impact the Municipality’s ability to afford all discretionary spending.

For public art and other community innovations to be affordable in future, addressing infrastructure needs to be an urgent priority for the next Mayor and Council.

Councillor Kevin Murdoch

CurrentActing Mayor, Oak Bay