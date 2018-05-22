LETTER: Prudence is misconstrued as intolerance

The paper has been full of letters vilifying the "intolerant" and "fear-mongers." These people are trying to protect your community - they are not against helping others less fortunate. They want to ensure that this (supportive housing) project, with the potential for major impact on the community, is done properly.

The paper has been full of letters vilifying the “intolerant” and “fear-mongers.” These people are trying to protect your community — they are not against helping others less fortunate. They want to ensure that this (supportive housing) project, with the potential for major impact on the community, is done properly.

City council, ICCS and BC Housing are rushing to place a proposed “supportive living and homeless shelter” one block from the Community Park, next door to the new Jensen Greenway. The size of this facility is increasing — it was 49 units; the proposed zoning change will allow for a maximum of 57 units and a homeless shelter for up to 15.

The people going into this housing will have major social and behavioural issues — that is the mandate for this housing. This is not housing that will assist low-income families, individuals or seniors, unless they need major supports not readily available in Parksville. This is not the facility that should be located near our community’s major economic strength, tourism.

City council should start over, and with the community’s input, come up with a plan that helps the less-fortunate, while not exposing our tourist visitors to anything less than a fantastic visit to our wonderful city. Our economic base is tourism. Without it there will be no jobs, and eventually no City of Parksville.

Check out www.parksvilleshelter.com — see why people are trying to ensure this project is done to benefit Parksville, not just fulfill BC Housing’s mandate. ICCS is not being forthcoming about all the possible issues that can arise. Why? Seventy-eight per cent of the funding they receive goes toward salaries. No project = no money. This is not being incompassionate — it is being careful, diligent and prudent, while trying to ensure a future for Parksville and its residents.

Kate Wilson

Parksville