LETTER: Province needs immediate infusion for parks

In part due to COVID, and the greater use of provincial parkland, more needs to be invested

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Winter is in full swing, and people are heading outside to stave off boredom amid travel and gathering restrictions.

When I’m out in B.C.’s provincial parks, I meet people of different backgrounds, skills, and experience levels.

Unfortunately, years of chronic underfunding has created bottlenecks for the crowds who are eager to get out this season.

RELATED: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears park this winter

While the B.C. government has made promises to improve and expand parks, trails, and campgrounds, I see an immediate need for this in my local and favourite parks.

We need more than promises.

We need a real investment that’s going to help us not just build back a better parks system – but also keep it running for years to come.

RELATED: Maple Ridge back-country deadly during avalanche season, but difficult to get to

This winter, we’ve heard warnings from Avalanche Canada about under-prepared adventurers heading to the outdoors, sometimes with tragic outcomes.

North Shore Search and Rescue say they, along with many of their partner orgs around the province, have had their busiest winter ever.

An investment in B.C.’s parks can help keep people safe and healthy now and after the pandemic.

I hope that Premier [John] Horgan’s government will turn the tide for B.C.’s beloved but beleaguered parks.

Donald MacDonald, Pitt Meadows

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News