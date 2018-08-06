Letter: Protection of trees taking place in Colwood for years

RE: Arborist calling on Colwood to fix tree bylaw (Gazette, July 17)

Every time I see mention of this new bylaw I get more annoyed. You can really tell it’s an election year, because Colwood council has suddenly noticed the environment as if they invented it, and decided to make a big deal about saving every tree in our yards.

Great idea, but we are already doing it, and have been for a long time. I live on Terrahue/Raynerwood, and the fir trees my father protected during subdivision 50 years ago are still growing over there, protected by 10 or 12 property owners.

My yard has all the original trees, plus a bunch more we planted. Most homeowners in Colwood love our trees, and keep them whenever we possibly can, even though big firs are not the easiest companions in a strong wind. We are not the problem here, and do not need to be regulated.

Who does need to be reined in is this current Colwood council, a group of people who has never said no to a developer.

matter how lame- brained the plan or how destructive the process.. Some of them have been there several terms and still haven’t figured out they are supposed to make decisions to take care of the land and the citizens.

Instead they encouraged the clear cutting and blasting of Wishart and Latoria roads into a rubble of bare rock, with dangerous tall boulder walls just waiting for an earthquake, and not one of them spoke up to object. And now that they’ve let the developers destroy every treed hillside, they decide to redeem themselves by clamping down on homeowners who possess the only remaining trees.

Not buying your pretty story, guys, you have been incompetent land managers, got busted, and now are pretending to care in hopes of being re-elected. Sad all around, really..

Lois Gardner

Colwood