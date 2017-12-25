LETTER: Protecting Saanich parks

The article by Travis Paterson regarding the degradation of Mount Douglas Park by people dumping debris or removing native plants for their own use was much appreciated. It is perhaps the first step towards broader public education on these issues.

Unfortunately, Mount Doug is not the only park in this region to be degraded by individuals who think it’s OK to trash public property. Ask any one who is involved with restoration or park maintanance and they all have stories about the various forms of vandalism that are seen in our public natural areas.

So you want native plants for your garden? Join the Native Plant Study Group. There are plants for sale at every meeting that members have grown as a means of fundraising for the organization. Or contact Saanich Native Plants, a small business dedicated to conservation, restoration and the ethical propagation of native plants.

If you are one of the people who think it’s OK to dump your trash in public spaces, think again. You are wasting tax dollars because park staff has to clean up your mess. What if everybody did this? If you see people using public parks as their dumping ground for their garbage, take their picture and a picture of their vehicle showing their licence plate. No need to confront them.

Colleen O’Brien

Saanich